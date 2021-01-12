Report on Interest
under logo

Robbers attack bank in Ekiti

The Guild

70 percent of Coronavirus infected Chinese have recovered-…

The Guild

Tribunal okays new guber election for Bayelsa

The Guild
Business

Britain tightens grip on China over forced labour claims

By News Desk, with agency reports

By The Guild

Britain Foreign Minister, Dominic Raab, has disclosed that it would be introducing new rules for companies aimed at preventing goods from China’s Xinjiang region from entering the supply chain.

It explained that the move had been considered as part of the nation’s toughening response to allegations of forced labour in the Xinjiang region.

Addressing the British parliament on Tuesday, Raab said that the country would create more robust guidance for due diligence on sourcing and toughen the Modern Slavery Act.

He hinted that the measures would include fines, bar from government contracts any companies which do not comply with procurement rules and launch a Xinjian-specific review of export controls.

“This package put together will help make sure that no British organizations, government or private sector, deliberately or inadvertently are profiting from, or contributing to, human rights violations against the Uighurs or other minorities in Xinjiang,” he said.

Britain measures followed growing western pressure on China over abuses of Muslim minorities in the region and concerns about forced labour.

The Guild 1593 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.