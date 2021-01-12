Britain tightens grip on China over forced labour claims

Britain Foreign Minister, Dominic Raab, has disclosed that it would be introducing new rules for companies aimed at preventing goods from China’s Xinjiang region from entering the supply chain.

It explained that the move had been considered as part of the nation’s toughening response to allegations of forced labour in the Xinjiang region.

Addressing the British parliament on Tuesday, Raab said that the country would create more robust guidance for due diligence on sourcing and toughen the Modern Slavery Act.

He hinted that the measures would include fines, bar from government contracts any companies which do not comply with procurement rules and launch a Xinjian-specific review of export controls.

“This package put together will help make sure that no British organizations, government or private sector, deliberately or inadvertently are profiting from, or contributing to, human rights violations against the Uighurs or other minorities in Xinjiang,” he said.

Britain measures followed growing western pressure on China over abuses of Muslim minorities in the region and concerns about forced labour.