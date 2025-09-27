Brighton extends Chelsea’s EPL losing streak in Stamford bridge

The Club World cup winner, Chelsea, has suffered second straight defeat in the English Premier League after losing to Brighton at the Stamford bridge stadium ahead of their Champions League game.

Chelsea lost the game after allowing Brighton to come from behind to equalize and ensure that the ill-disciplined host, who had a player sent off for the second EPL game running, end the game in defeat.

During the game on Saturday, substitutes, Danny Welbeck, and Maxim de Cuyper scored during 11 minutes of added time as the visitors profited from Trevoh Chalobah’s 53rd-minute red card.

The Blues had been coasting to victory in the first half when Enzo Fernandez headed in Reece James’s cross, via a deflection off Brighton winger, Kaoru Mitoma.

However, Mitoma played a key role in the game’s big turning point – as he won possession from Chelsea’s Andrey Santos, on his first Premier League start, leading to Chalobah’s desperate challenge on Georginio Rutter.

After a lengthy video assistant referee check, Chalobah was dismissed – seven days after goalkeeper Robert Sanchez was sent off early in their 2-1 defeat at Manchester United.

And Welbeck benefited by scoring twice – getting his first, shorty after coming on, by heading in the equaliser at the far post in the 77th minute.

De Cuyper then headed Brighton in front from a corner in the second minute of stoppage time – before Welbeck finished from close range to seal victory in the ninth.

Chelsea, who drop to seventh place, left the field to a smattering of boos. They have not won a Premier League match since the international break, with Liverpool next to visit west London.

Meanwhile, Brighton rise into to 10th place after another positive result against big six opposition.