Fleeing land grabber kills Bricklayer in Ogun

A mason, Nasiru Semiu, has died alongside two others critically injured following an attack by suspected landgrabbers in Ogun state.

Semiu, and the injured victims were reportedly attacked while working on a site when the suspects invaded at the scene and pummeled them, thereafter opening gun fire on the casualties after which they were rushed to a hospital where the deceased was pronounced dead by medical professionals.

According to reports, the unidentified armed men shot the deceased, who was a father of three, on the hand, which later affected his kidney before his passing, while the injured victims, who are in critical condition at the hospital, got shot in the head and leg during the incident which happened in Ogijo along Shagamu Road leading to an agonizing condition on their families after catching the sight of their loved ones in a delicate condition.

A respondent who pleaded anonymity on the incident said, ”Semiu was given a contract by a man to work on his site at Konigbagbe bus stop along Shagamu Road in Ogijo. He was already done measuring where he would erect a building, when some landgrabers invaded the site with motorbikes and vehicles and stopped them from leaving and took away a motorbike belonging to Semiu and mobile phones belonging to the victims.

”They started beating them and thereafter shot them. One was shot in the head, another on the leg but they were not dead then. They were rushed to OSUTH and after a few days, the hospital went on strike. They were then taken to God’s Own Hospital in Shagamu where Semiu died yesterday due to internal bleeding and kidney disorder.”

Wife of the deceased, simply identified as Nofisat, relayed that the remains of Semiu is still at the mortuary and has not been released for burial.

The respondent, in an emotional tone, bemoaned the demise of her husband, calling for well meaning Nigerians to help aid her condition following the mishap.

The occurrence has generated reactions from residents in the area who pleaded with the government to intensify its efforts to curb issues of land grabbing for the safety of the society.

The security agency are yet to release a statement on the incident as of press time.