Brexit head negotiator tests positive for coronavirus

By NewsDesk,

European Union Chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, has revealed that he tested positive for the deadly coconavirus disease.

Barnier, who handled Brexit talks between the union and the UK, made the disclosure via a tweet on his personal handle on Thursday, saying that he was doing well despite the covid-19 test results.

The chief negotiator assured his followers that he had taken all neccessary measures, and that he and his team were in good spirits and hopeful that they would overcome the viral illness soon.

He urged fellow sufferers, and all who had also taken ill with the deadly pandemic to keep hope alive, adding that they would get throug the pandemic situation together.