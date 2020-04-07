Breaking: LASG discharges another coronavirus patient

By Temitope Akintoye,

The Lagos State Government has disclosed that it has discharged another recovered coronavirus patient from the Infectious Diseases Centre, Yaba, bringing total number of released patients to 32.

It explained that the newly discharged patient is a woman, and that she was determined fully recovered from the viral pandemic in the state, after two successive tests were returned negative for coronavirus.

The Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, expressed his joy at the success rate with which recovered patients were being released from the state facility, and assured Lagosians that more of such good news would be shared in coming days.

Sanwo-Olu said that such recovery and subsequent discharge of 32 coronavirus survivors by state health care professionals was proof of successful management and treatment proceedures being employed by Lagos State.

Speaking in an online situation update released on Tuesday, the governor assured Lagosians of his administration’s commitment to ensuring their health and well being, adding that the state was poised to continue recording victories in its fight against the deadly coronavirus infection.

Sanwo-Olu reiterated that he and his team were resolved to successfully control the global pandemic incidents in the state, and urged for resident cooperation, saying that people should follow all medical expert advise on disease prevention including regular hand washing and proper personal hygiene.

“I announce with immense joy, the discharge of another patient (a female) who has fully recovered from our facility at Yaba. This brings to 32, the number of patients we have successfully managed and discharged in Lagos. We are resolute in our resolve, we have the upper hand, we are winning and victory is surely ours. Remember to stay home, stay safe and save lives”.