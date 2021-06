The United Kingdom (UK) Secretary of State for health and social care, Matt Hancock, has resigned from office after admitting to have contravened Coronavirus protocol set to flatten the virus curve across the country.

Hancock, who was found to have breached social distancing guidance by kissing a colleague at work, said that his decision to quit office was to prevent his private life from distracting the government in its fight against COVID-19.

MORE DETAILS LATER

