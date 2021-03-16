Breaking: Two Ogun varsity abducted students regain freedom

The two students of Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ago-Iwoye abducted by gunmen at the institution’s satellite campus in Ayetoro, Yewa-North Local Government Area of Ogun State were reported to have regained freedom.

The victims, who were both 300-level students, were identified as Adeyemo Precious, from Department of Forestry, and Oyefule Abiola, Department of Wildlife Management and Agricultural Economics, were said to have been set free by their abductors on Tuesday.

As gathered, the students, both females, were set free by their abductors barely 48 hours after they were kidnapped in Olowu axis of Ayetoro.

MORE DETAILS LATER