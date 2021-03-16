Report on Interest
under logo

Breaking: Lagos Assembly suspends two lawmakers over…

The Guild

Pelosi to set up $2trn coronavirus stimulus fund monitoring…

The Guild

Kogi Govt. gets approval to establish Nigeria’s 50th…

The Guild
MetroNews

Breaking: Two Ogun varsity abducted students regain freedom

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

By The Guild

The two students of Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ago-Iwoye abducted by gunmen at the institution’s satellite campus in Ayetoro, Yewa-North Local Government Area of Ogun State were reported to have regained freedom.

The victims, who were both 300-level students, were identified as Adeyemo Precious, from Department of Forestry, and Oyefule Abiola, Department of Wildlife Management and Agricultural Economics, were said to have been set free by their abductors on Tuesday.

As gathered, the students, both females, were set free by their abductors barely 48 hours after they were kidnapped in Olowu axis of Ayetoro.

MORE DETAILS LATER

The Guild 2563 posts 25 comments
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.