Breaking: Two die, seven buildings raze in Lagos pipeline explosion

Atleast two persons have been confirmed dead and scores injured when a pipeline explosion occurred at Ile-Epo bus stop, Abule-Egba axis of Lagos State.

Officials of the State Government present at the scene disclosed that the deceased were possibly vandals who couldn’t escape when the pipeline exploded.

Aside the deceased and those injured, atleast 11 trucks laden with 40feet containers were destroyed while, about Seven buildings, that were closer to the explosion scene, have been razed by inferno.

The guild gathered that the explosion which occurred at about 10pm was as a result of pipeline vandalism, forcing thousands of residents to flee their homes to avoid been burn by raging fire from the pipelines.

An eyewitness told our correspondent that the fire was raging that officials of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) and fire service have called for reinforcement to combat the inferno.

According to him, the fire is stretching beyond their reach. The fire is massive to the extent that it’s making a deafening sounds like a bomb.

Confirming the tragedy, General Manager, LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, disclosed that investigation conducted by his team reveal the inferno was as a result of pipeline vandalism.

“Hence, two adult male lives has been lost in this tragedy. Also, 11 trucks laden with 40feet containers were destroyed by the inferno while, about Seven buildings has so far been razed by the inferno”.