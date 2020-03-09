Breaking: Turkey debunks recording first Coronavirus case

By News Desk

The Turkish Government has debunked claims that the country has recorded its first case of Coronavirus, stressing that efforts would be intensified to prevent it outbreak.

This statement came hours after news started making the rounds that the Arab country has joined other nations battling with containment of the deadly virus.

The government, however, urged Turkish national abroad, not to be wary of locations where they planned to travel, saying, this precautionary measures will help prevent the from contacting Coronavirus.

Addressing reporters in the capital Ankara after the meeting of science council on the coronavirus, the Health Minister, Fahrettin Koca, said the Turkish government took all the measures to prevent the novel virus from entering Turkey.

Amid the rapid spread of the disease in the European countries, Koca advised Turkish citizens living in Europe to take personal precautions.

“Turks living abroad, especially those living in Europe, should not go out unless necessary,” said Koca.

Koca also urged citizens, especially those coming from abroad, to self-quarantine at home for 14 days.

“If the coronavirus reaches Turkey, it will most probably be carried by passengers traveling from abroad. It is possible to see cases in Turkey, but it is in our hands to prevent the spread of the virus,” he said.

With Turkey well-equipped against the coronavirus, Koca said it is not seeking help from other countries, but can lend a helping hand to them.

The disease has spread to over 90 countries, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

The global death toll is now over 3,800 and almost 110,000 cases were confirmed, with the majority in China.

As part of the efforts to contain the outbreak, some governments closed borders and suspended land and air travel with many countries including China, Iran, Italy, and South Korea.

The WHO had declared the outbreak an international health emergency, and later updated the global risk assessment to very high.