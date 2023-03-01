BREAKING: Tinubu wins 2023 presidential election, edges out Obi, Atiku others

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, has been declared winner of the 2023 general election after polling the highest votes among the 18 standard-bearers vying to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

Tinubu was declared winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) after polling over one million votes more than his closes rival, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar, who scored 6,984,520 (over six million) votes during the presidential poll.

The APC candidate was declared winner of the poll on Wednesday by the INEC chairman, Pro. Mahmud Yakubu, at about 4:20 am after he recorded 8, 794, 726 votes, recording over 25 percent of votes cast across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) state.

The Labour party standard-bearer, Peter Obi, meanwhile, came distance third after completion of the electoral exercise after polling 6,098,588 votes across the state with the largest coming from the South East states.

Tinubu, who would be receiving his certificate o return from the INEC office at about 3 pm today, would be sworn in by May 29th as the fifty democratic presidents of the country.

MORE DETAILS SOON

