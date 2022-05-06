Breaking: Tinubu, Lagos APC endorse Sanwo-Olu, Hamzat for another term

Following speculations flying around that Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, may be denied his second term in office and that a Muslim candidate had been preferred to get the ticket, the National Leader of All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, and other strong members of the state chapter of the party have cleared air on their positions by officially endorsing Sanwo-Olu and his Deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, for another term in office.

By making their positions public ahead of the gubernatorial primary, it is an indication that whichever candidate also wish to pick form of interest could go ahead to do so, but would not get their support nor be anointed by them regardless of relationship that existed before now.

Tinubu and other members of the party raised hands of both Sanwo-Olu and Hamzat up, a mark of endorsement, on Friday, to further put physical actions behind the earlier statement made by Governor Advisory Council (GAC) nod to the incumbent administration bid to rule Lagos for another term.

The endorsement was made after a stakeholders’ meeting that was also attended by the Speaker of House of Assembly, Mudasiru Obasa, and others and was held on Friday at the Adeyemi Bero hall in Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja

Also present at the meeting was the GAV chairman, Tajudeen Olusi, APC chairman for Lagos, Cornelius Ojelabi, former senator representing Lagos, Ganiyu Solomon, and many others.

MORE DETAILS SOON

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

