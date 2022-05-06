Breaking: Tinubu, Lagos APC endorse Sanwo-Olu, Hamzat for another term

Following speculations flying around that Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, may be denied his second term in office and that a Muslim candidate had been preferred to get the ticket, the National Leader of All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, and other strong members of the state chapter of the party have cleared air on their positions by officially endorsing Sanwo-Olu and his Deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, for another term in office.
Tinubu and other members of the party raised hands of both Sanwo-Olu and Hamzat up, a mark of endorsement, on Friday, to further put physical actions behind the earlier statement made by Governor Advisory Council (GAC) nod to the incumbent administration bid to rule Lagos for another term.
The endorsement was made after a stakeholders’ meeting that was also attended by the Speaker of House of Assembly, Mudasiru Obasa, and others and was held on Friday at the Adeyemi Bero hall in Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja
