BREAKING: Tinubu in Saudi for 2023 spiritual consultation

A major presidential aspirant and national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has left the country for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah, the lesser hajj, and to pray for peaceful conduct of the 2023 general elections and continue development of Nigeria.

Tinubu was said to have left the country for the Arabian nation where he would aside from performing the religious rite, would be engaging some of the political chieftains on the need to pray for the country, in other to overcome all its challenges and to have a free and fair election, particularly the presidential poll.

The APC national leader was said to have arrived in Saudi Arabia in the early hours of Tuesday for the exercise and was expected to join other Nigerians that have converged in Makkah to seek God’s intervention for the country.

MORE DETAILS SOON

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

