Breaking: Tinubu donates N200m for coronavirus containment

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

After observing efforts by Federal and State Governments to contain spread of coronavirus, National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has donated N200 million to flatten the curve of the disease.

The donation, according to him, would go to Lagos State Government and National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to battle the scourge in the country.

Announcing the donation in a statement he personally signed on Sunday, Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos, lamented that if not for the virus, his annual birthday celebration, which was often accompanied by a colloquium, would have been held as were done in the last 12 years.

“We could not do so this year but by God’s grace we will do so again,” the national leader of the ruling party said.

According to him, the circumstances this year prevent us from gathering together to celebrate my birthday but I would still like to mark the occasion.

“That is why I have chosen today to announce that I will be making a donation of N200 million to fight this deadly virus.

“In pursuant to this pledge, N100 million will be made available to the government of Lagos State and another N100 million to NCDC to support their efforts in fighting the scourge of coronavirus (COVID-19)”.