BREAKING: Thugs attack TVC headquarters, set BRT station ablaze in Lagos

A Nigerian television station, Television Continental (TVC) headquarters in Ikosi axis, and a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) bus station in Oyingbo axis of Lagos State were said to have been attacked by hoodlums in the state.

As gathered, the TVC headquarters and Oyingbo BRT station were said to have been attacked simultaneously by thugs armed with cutlasses and other dangerous weapons, leaving many to scamper for safety.

It was learnt that the hoodlums attack TVC on Wednesday when the station was airing one of its most popular talkshow programme, YourView, and since then, the broadcast station said to be owned by National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has been off-air.

The Guild gathered that the hoodlums besieged the station and overpowered the security men at the entrance as well as set the vehicles and other property worth millions of Naira on fire.

