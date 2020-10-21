Report on Interest
under logo

Buhari swears in four permanent secretaries

The Guild

Lecturers may resume industrial action over payment…

The Guild

IGP scraps SARS satellite offices after Ogun…

The Guild
MetroNews

BREAKING: Thugs attack TVC headquarters, set BRT station ablaze in Lagos

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

By The Guild

A Nigerian television station, Television Continental (TVC) headquarters in Ikosi axis, and a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) bus station in Oyingbo axis of Lagos State were said to have been attacked by hoodlums in the state.

As gathered, the TVC headquarters and Oyingbo BRT station were said to have been attacked simultaneously by thugs armed with cutlasses and other dangerous weapons, leaving many to scamper for safety.

It was learnt that the hoodlums attack TVC on Wednesday when the station was airing one of its most popular talkshow programme, YourView, and since then, the broadcast station said to be owned by National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has been off-air.

The Guild gathered that the hoodlums besieged the station and overpowered the security men at the entrance as well as set the vehicles and other property worth millions of Naira on fire.

 

MORE DETAILS SOON

The Guild 1760 posts 15 comments
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.