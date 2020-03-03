Breaking: Supreme Court dismisses suit to review Imo governorship election judgement

By News Desk

Supreme Court of Nigeria on Tuesday dismissed suit filed by Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate during Imo State Gubernatorial election, Emeka Ihedioha, demanding a review of the judgement that declared Hope Uzodinma, of All Progressives Congress (APC) winner.

The Apex court had earlier ruled that in favour of Uzodinma, declaring him the winner of 2019 governorship election in the state. And instructed Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) he should be swear in as governor.

details later