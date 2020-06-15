Breaking: Senator Osinowo dies after brief illness

The Senator representing Lagos East Senatorial District, Sikiru Osinowo, popularly called pepperito, has been confirmed dead.
Osinowo, who passed on at age 64 on Monday, was said to have been ill after contracting coronavirus in Lagos.
As gathered, the deceased had been placed under isolation to prevent a possible spread after contracting the virus.
A member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in his constituency disclosed that relatives and party members were already at the isolation center to receive his body.
Another source hinted that Osinowo would be buried according to Islamic rites today by 4pm and prayers would be held in his honour.
Osinowo’s death was confirmed by one of his family member, Chairman of Agboyi-Ketu Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Dele Osinowo.