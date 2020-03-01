Breaking: Sanwo-Olu visits Coronavirus infected Italian man quarantined in Lagos

By News Desk

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Sunday, visited Mainland General Hospital, Yaba Local Council Development Area (LCDA), where Italian man infected with Coronavirus was currently quarantined.

Sanwo-Olu’s visit came hours after the Italian national was moved to another ward following complaints over facilities at the previous ward.

Theguild gathered that during the visit, designed to further boost morale of the patient towards speedy recovery, the governor, who was accompanied by his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, will inspect facilities within the premises and correct whatever challenges confronting health officials at the hospital.

After examining the facilities at the centre, Sanwo-Olu stressed that the current situation in the country is not laughable but demands that everyone unite towards managing the situation.

Sanwo-Olu, who was also briefed on the management of the scourge by the Deputy Incident Commander on the coronavirus at the situation and incident room, expressed satisfaction with the level of arrangements made so far on the preparedness.

According to him, the health professionals and other members of the incident room and biosecurity laboratory must be commended.

He said: “We have just gone to the biosecurity lab which is the second to none in Africa. It was built in collaboration with the Canadian government. I am excited by what I have seen. It is a facility that has four levels of power. It has solar energy. The roof you are seeing is all 60KVA solar panel it has an inverter it has its own standby generator.

“It is also on the grid. You can see it is a facility that light certainly shouldn’t go and the level of research analysis and laboratory activities going on there is comparable to anywhere in the world. They are working in a very safe environment. The staffs there working in the containment environment are very safe. There are biosecurity experts there and professionals of international repute all working there”.