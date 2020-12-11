Breaking: Sanwo-Olu to remain indoors after aide become COVID-19 positive

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has gone on compulsory self-isolation after one of his close aides was confirmed to have contracted coronavirus, a decision which became necessary after result of test carried out on the governor aide proved positive.

Also, dozens of his aides would be going into isolation after the infected aide was confirmed to have had close contact with other colleagues on the governor’s entourage.

Sanwo-Olu and other members of his team would undergo tests to ascertain their coronavirus status and would remain under isolation pending outcome of the test to be conducted by health experts in the state.

Confirming the development, Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, in a statement made available to The Guild, disclosed that the test would be conducted at the Lagos State biobank.

Abayomi, who did not disclose the aide’s identity, said that the governor’s assistant coronavirus infection was confirmed yesterday after another round of tests was conducted on the staff.

“Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu will go into self-isolation immediately, after one of his close aides tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday (10th of December).

“Mr. Governor and other members of his team will be tested by the Lagos State biobank today but will remain in isolation until the results of the tests are available.

“We are seeing a slightly increasing number of COVID-19 positive cases in clusters in Lagos and all Lagosians should adhere to the prescribed advisories of safe distancing, good hand, and respiratory hygiene as well as avoidance of unnecessary gatherings.

“This is not the first time Mr. Governor is having the COVID-19 test. He has had at least three since May when he announced that 10 of his aides had tested positive for the virus”.