BREAKING: Sanwo-Olu tests COVID-19 positive, to remain indoors

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has tested positive to coronavirus after test results conducted confirmed that he has been infected with the virus following his exposure to the aide that contracted the disease earlier.

The test result showed that the governor, who was being closely monitored at the State House, Marina by Lagos COVID-19 clinical team from Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) in Yaba, had mild symptoms including fatigue typical, which was typical COVID-19 symptoms.

Confirming outcome of test conducted on the governor, Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, stated that the infection of the governor further indicated that no one is immune to the virus and that it was certainly still circulating in the state.

Abayomi, in a statement made available to The Guild on Saturday, assured Lagosians that the governor, who had embarked on self-isolation before outcome of the result, was responding well to treatment where he was been isolated

The commissioner noted that the infection of the governor further indicated that the state had started recording increasing in the number of COVID-19 positive cases in clusters.

“Mr. Sanwo-Olu is doing well on treatment and rest and we are confident that he will recover quickly and clear the virus. We are seeing slightly increasing number of COVID-19 positive cases in clusters in Lagos and all residents and visitors should strictly adhere to the prescribed advisories of safe distancing, mask-wearing, good hand and respiratory hygiene and avoidance of unnecessary or large gatherings”, he added.

Abayomi, meanwhile, urged residents to pray for Sanwo-Olu, the Incident Commander of the Lagos State COVID-19 response team, saying, let’s pray for him for a speedy recovery so he can return to normal duties as soon as possible.

He, however, cautioned Lagosians against disregarding the COVID-19 protocols set by the state during Yuletide season, stressing that it could further spike the virus spread in Lagos.

“The festive season is likely to create the opportunity for the virus to spread if we are not compliant with the regulations established by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) for inbound travellers and the festive season celebrations.

“All inbound travellers must be COVID-19 negative by PCR before they board a flight to Nigeria and must self-isolate on arrival and undergo a pre-booked test on Day Seven of arrival in Nigeria.

“Lagosians should keep celebrations to a minimum and be observant and responsible in their interactions. The significant gains achieved to date in containing COVID-19 in Lagos, which has allowed us to carefully reopen the economy, must not be reversed”.