Breaking: Rivers discharges index coronavirus case

By Abdullahi Jamiu

The Rivers State Government has disclosed that it has discharged the index coronavirus patient in the state.

It explained that the patient was discharged after series of tests conducted to ascertain her status came negative.

Details shortly…

