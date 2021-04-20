UPDATED: Chadian deceased president’s son resume office as interim leader

The Chadian newly re-elected President, Idriss Deby, has been reported to have died from injuries sustained during frontline battles against rebels in the northern part of the country’s Sahel and will be replaced by his 37-year-old son, Mahamat Deby.

Deby was reported to have visited the soldiers battling rebels, to boost their morale, over the weekend, but was caught in the web of the battle and sustained injuries that later resulted in his death.

After the face-off against the group, Front for Change and Concord in Chad (FACT), no fewer than 300 rebels were said to have died and 150 captured in Kanem province, around 300 kilometres from the country’s capital, Ndjamena.

Confirming the former leader’s death, the country’s army, in a statement read by its spokesman, General Azem Agouna, on Tuesday, stated that five soldiers were killed during the face-off and 36 were injured.

Apparently, sadden by the new development, the country’s military described Deby as one that breathed his last defending the sovereignty of the West African nation on the battlefield

The army said Deby had been commanding his army at the weekend as it battled against rebels who had launched a major incursion into the north of the country on election day.

Deby, who came to power in a rebellion in 1990, won a sixth term, as per provisional results released on Monday with 79.3 percent of the vote cast during the April 11 presidential election.

After the announcement, the former leader postponed his victory speech to supporters and instead went to visit Chadian soldiers battling rebels.

Following the death, the army disclosed that a military council led by Deby’s son, a four-star general, would replace him to prevent a vacuum in governance.