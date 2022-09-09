Breaking: Premier league suspends weekend matches over Queen Elizabeth’s death

Following the death of the England’s monarch, Queen Elizabeth, the management of the Premier and English Football Leagues have postponed this weekend’s matches in honour of the deceased traditional ruler.
MORE DETAILS SOON
