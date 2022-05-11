Breaking: Polytechnic lecturers fix date for two-week warning strike kick-off

Polytechnic lecturers across the country have declared a two-week warning strike starting from Monday, 16th, over the inability of the government to meet their demands. The lecturers made their decision to embark on a strike action known through a statement released after an emergency National Executive Council meeting held on Wednesday.

The aggrieved lecturers under the umbrella of Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) said the union suspended the industrial action for a period of three months in 2021 to enable the government to conclude processes already initiated in the direction of fulfillment of the items in the Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) signed between then and the federal government.

The statement, signed by its national president, Anderson Ezeibe, and titled, ‘Status Update of the ASUP/Federal Government of Nigeria Engagement; and Resolutions of the Emergency National Executive Council Meeting of ASUP Held on the 11th Of May, 2022,’ revealed that that the union, on the 10th of June, 2021, suspended its industrial action declared on the 6th of April 2021, following the signing of a Memorandum of Action with the government. The signed MoA contained a clear path to a sustainable resolution of the issues in dispute with timelines attached to each of the items in dispute.”

As contained in the statement, part of the union demand includes the non-release of the approved revitalization fund for the sector, Approved N15bn, yet to be released 11 months after approval by the President.

“Non-release of arrears of the new minimum wage: The owed 10 months arrears for the Polytechnics is yet to be released. The composite amount covering all Federal Tertiary Institutions to the approximate figure of N19Bn currently exists as an AIE in the Accountant General’s Office. We are deploying this medium to equally appeal to members of the public to prevail on the government to do the needful within the two weeks period so as to avoid an indefinite shutdown of the sector.” a part of the statement reads.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

