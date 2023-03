The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) has listed the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) former head, DCP Tunji Disu, and 32 others for promotion as Commissioner of Police in the country.

Disu and the 32 others were said to have been selected as the officers that were required to gain promotion for their selfless service to both the Command and humanity posts across the country.

MORE DETIL SOON

