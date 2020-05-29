Breaking: Police arrest CNN reporter on live TV

By NewsDesk, A Cable News Network (CNN) reporter, Omar Jimenez, has been arrested by the Police live on television in Minneapolis while reporting on the continued looting and riots that greeted the death of George Floyd. Recall that Floyd, a black man, died while pleading for his life when a police officer used his knee to pin Floyd’s neck on the ground at the scene of the arrest. The deceased, a 46-year-old, was handcuffed and unarmed during the incident.

But, Jiminez, while reporting the accompanying widespread looting and riot that greeted Floyd’s death on Friday, was arrested and placed on handcuffs during his commentary on the protest which had turned awry.

Following his arrest, alongside his crew member, Jiminez was led to the waiting Patrol car belonging to the Police by officers, while the reason for the arrest, despite clearly identifying himself with his crew as accredited pressmen, is still unclear as at the time of filing this report.

Reacting to the arrest, the CNN management while condemning what it described as an unlawful arrest, demanded their unconditional release and that they should be immediately reunited with the society.

“A CNN reporter and his production team were arrested this morning in the Minneapolis for doing their jobs, despite identifying themselves – a clear violation of their First Amendment rights.

“The authorities in Minnesota, including the Governor, must release the 3 CNN employees immediately,” CNN said in a statement.