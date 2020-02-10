Breaking: Plateau ex-Deputy Governor passes on at 74

By News Desk

Immediate past deputy Governor of Plateau state, Ignatius Longjang, has died at 74years old, barely a year after leaving office.

Longjang, who had before his last political office represented Plateau South Senatorial District at the National Assembly, was confirmed dead on Monday.

Confirming Longjang’s death to newsmen in Jos, former Chief of Staff to Governor Simon Lalong in his first term, Chief John Dafa’an, said that he died after brief illness.

“It is true, our father and distinguished Senator representing Plateau South is dead, baba died after battling with illness for a long time in Turkey. Senator Langjan is a current serving Senator representing Plateau South at the National Assembly Abuja and is survived by his wife, children and many relatives”.