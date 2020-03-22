Breaking: Oyo Govt. confirms first coronavirus case, appeals for calm

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

The Oyo State Governor, Sayi Makinde, has confirmed the first case of coronavirus in the state, urging residents to remain calm and adhere to the hygiene measures recommended by health experts.

Makinde added that another suspected case, an Oyo indigene who returned from United State of America (USA), has also been identified in Oluyole Local Government Area and has been instructed to remain in self-isolation for close monitoring by the State Epidemiological Team.

In a statement released on his official social media handle on Sunday, the governor disclosed that the first case was connected to the 27-year-old American national who died in Ekiti state over suspected case of coronavirus.

He noted that after the result was released, the health officials have notified family of the infected indigene and residents of the community for contact tracing and self-isolation of identified close contacts.

Makinde said: “The coronavirus (COVID-19) confirmation test for the suspected case at Bodija has come back positive. The result was released at 17:35 pm of March 21, 2020.

“And since the release, Oyo State Public Health Officials are collaborating with the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan’s team on the case. A follow up on the Ekiti COVID-19 case revealed that the deceased was picked up directly from Lagos Airport to a private apartment in Ona Ara Local Government Area.

“The Health Authorities have contacted the family concerned and the community has been alerted for intensified contact tracing and self-isolation of identified close contacts, but the information given that he stayed in some hotels in Ibadan has been found to be false.

“Another returnee from Texas, USA, has also been identified at Oluyole Local Government Area. She has been kept in self-isolation with close monitoring by the State Epidemiological Team,” he added.

Makinde, however, urged returnees to identify themselves to Ministry officials in order to counsel them on how to perform their 14 days self-isolation.

According to him, we have released funds for the activation of Emergency Operation Centre at the Ministry of Health and establishment of Diagnostic Centre for the screening of coronavirus and other related infectious diseases to be stationed at the UCH, Ibadan.

“The newly designated Oyo State Infectious Disease Centre at Olodo has been equipped to accept 100 cases and we have established helplines: 08038210122/ 08023229267/ 08073431342, to assist anyone that has the case or intended to report suspected cases.