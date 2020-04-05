BREAKING: Oyo governor recovers from coronavirus, resumes work today

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has recovered from coronavirus and will resume work at the State House in Agodi on Monday, to intensify the ongoing fight against the virus in the state.

Makinde announced on Sunday that he has left the house where he had been engaging in self-isolation as recommended by National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) after testing positive to the virus.

The elated Governor, in a short message on his social media handle, hinted that his resumption to office would not be to sit back and relax but to ltake the batton of the race and lead the charge to end coronavirus in Oyo state.

Makinde said: “I am deeply moved by your prayers and support throughout this period. I am so thankful. This evening, I received my second negative test result for COVID-19. I especially thank Prof Temitope Alonge, who acted in my stead as Head of the Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force.

“I am also grateful to all members of the Task Force for their cooperation during this time. I will be resuming my responsibility as Head of the Task Force from tomorrow”.