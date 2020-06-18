Update: Oyo ex-governor, Ajimobi, dies after brief illness in Lagos

The Oyo State former Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, has been reported to have died on Thursday at a First Cardiology Consultants in Lagos after a brief illness.
The former governor’s death was confirmed to The Guild by a close source from the Oyo state Government House and that Ajimobi has died about 35 minutes ago.
As gathered, the news of the former governor’s death has been passed across to the Speaker of House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, and is expected to officially announce the passing away of Ajimobi.
After Ajimobi’s health was said to have deteriorated, a source close to the family said that efforts were made by some APC leaders to get foreign medical experts to ensure that the ex-governor get back to his feet but died before the plan carried out.
