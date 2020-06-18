Report on Interest
Update: Oyo ex-governor, Ajimobi, dies after brief illness in Lagos

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

By The Guild

The Oyo State former Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, has been reported to have died on Thursday at a First Cardiology Consultants in Lagos after a brief illness.

The former governor’s death was confirmed to The Guild by a close source from the Oyo state Government House and that Ajimobi has died about 35 minutes ago.

As gathered, the news of the former governor’s death has been passed across to the Speaker of House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, and is expected to officially announce the passing away of Ajimobi.

Before Ajimobi’s death, a source at the hospital, who did not want to mention his name, disclosed that medical consultants were deployed to the hospital in Lagos to ensure that the ex-governor recovers from the ailment that had kept him out of public view.
The deceased, who was ex-deputy national chairman of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), was said to have slipped into unconsciousness over 10 days ago and that he was transferred to Lagos for improved medical treatment.

After Ajimobi’s health was said to have deteriorated, a source close to the family said that efforts were made by some APC leaders to get foreign medical experts to ensure that the ex-governor get back to his feet but died before the plan carried out.

 

 

 

    Chai…this is so sad

    Could dis be true sha

    Ile aye, ile asan. I must aquire this and that embezulled money meant for the general public. Sotan? E kogbon lara igi opoto. K’ojo o jina sira won

