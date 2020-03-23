Breaking: Ogun Govt. issues fresh social gathering directives to religious bodies, banks, telcoms, others

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

Following increase in cases of coronavirus in Nigeria, Ogun State Government has issued fresh directives to religious bodies, commercial banks, telecommunications companies, public servants and others in the state on social gathering, warning that violators would be severely punished.

The Government added that the directives include reduction of gathering from 50 to 20 people and restrictions of civil servants to once a-week presence in office.

The State Government, in a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Kunle Somorin, on Monday, stressed that the enforcement team has been further empowered to ensure compliance within the state.

On directives to residents, it said: “From now on, visits to all Government offices are hereby put on hold until further notice, except those that are COVID-19 solution related and emergency situations only”.

To civil servants, the government stated that only 20 percent of the workforce would be expected to be at work daily.

“All heads of State Ministries, Departments and Agencies and Local Governments are to draw up rosters that would ensure that not more than 20 percent of staff across all cadres work daily, thus ensuring that most staff come to work once a week”.

Worried by the activities of commercial organisations, it said: “Banks, Telecommunications and other similar service providers are required to ensure that not more than 20 clients are in their service areas at a time. Social distancing must be maintained between those who will be on the queue or waiting halls by at least five feet between clients. “Those outside the halls should maintain similar standards of social distancing. This rule applies to all Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Points, where operators must also provide wipes, hand-washing facilities and sanitisers for seamless use by clients”. For transport operators, the government disclosed that they must reduce number of passengers picked on each trips, saying, this stringent measures will help reduce spread of the disease.