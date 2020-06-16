Breaking: Obaseki resigns from APC

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has formally resigned from the All Progressives Congress (APC) after his disqualification from his former political party’s forthcoming gubernatorial elections by the APC screening committee.

It was gathered that the embattled governor tendered his resignation after leaving presidential villa earlier on Tuesday where he disclosed to newsmen of his next line of action.

A strong source from his office told The Guild that the governor’s decision was made out of need to ensure that Obaseki’s love to serve Edo people was not being jettisoned by those who never wanted him in office.

He indicated that in hours to come, Obaseki will publicly make known his next political party once ongoing consultation is concluded.

The Guild reports that barely 72 hours after Obaseki was disqualified by APC from the state gubernatorial race, a denial of his second term ticket, the governor began signaling his next line of action by identifying with Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Obaseki’s first move which indicates his intention to fight to the finish was his visit to River State Governor, Nyesom Wike, one of PDP ruling state governor.

Recall that the embattled governor has been at loggerheads with his predecessor and the national chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, since last year over the control of Edo chapter of the ruling APC.

But, the governor, while briefing state house correspondents in Abuja on Tuesday, explained that his running battle with Oshiomhole and the party leadership culminated into his resignation.

“The whole country knows what has been on with me and the party chairman, and leadership that led to my disqualification. In light of this, I will be seeking my ambition in another political party,” he said.

Details shortly…