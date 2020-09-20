BREAKING: Obaseki ends APC’s reign in Edo, wins Guber election

Hopes of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to reclaim Edo State leadership from the governor, Godwin Obaseki, who decamped to Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has been dashed after Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the incumbent winner of the gubernatorial election.

Obaseki defeated his main challenger, the All Progressives Congress (APC) flagbarer, Osagie Ize-Iyamu by polling 307, 955 against APC 223, 619, a development said to have ended APC’s alleged stronghold on Edo politics.

Obaseki was elected on APC’s platform in 2016 but defected to the PDP after a running battle with his ersthwile boss and former Governor, Adams Oshiomhole, a development that led to Obaseki being denied the party ticket for second term.

The exercise which held in 18 Local Government Areas, 192 Wards, and 2,627 polling units

The results of the local governments released by INEC on Sunday were:

Esan North East Local Government- APC 6556, PDP 13579. Registered voters 84241, accredited 20825, total valid 20369,rejected 361, total votes cast 20730.

Esan Central Local Government -APC 6719, PDP 10,694. Registered voters 55569, accredited 17931, total valid votes 17672, rejected 242, total votes cast 17914

Ikpoba-Okha Local Government – APC 18218, PDP 41030. Registered voters 310073, accredited 61731, total valid votes 60052, rejected 1378, total votes cast 61430.

Uhumwode Local Government- APC-5972, PDP-10022, ZLP-5 and YPP-2. Registered voters 73416, accredited 16741, total valid votes 16283, rejected 352, total votes cast 16635.

Egor Local Government – APC 10202, PDP 27621. Registered voters 219841, accredited 39709, total valid votes 38396, rejected 955, total votes cast 39351.

Owan East Local Government – APC 19295, PDP 14762. Registered voters 91769, accredited 34819, total valid votes 34246, rejected 515, total votes cast 34761.

Owan West Local Government- APC 11193, PDP 11485. Registered voters 61193, accredited 23294, total valid votes 22849, rejected 404, total votes cast 23253.

Oredo Local Government -AA-8, ADC- 160, ADP-256, APC-18365 and PDP- 43498. Registered voters 309968, accredited voters 64783, total valid votes 62578, rejected 1302 and total votes cast 63,880.

Esan South East Local Government -APC 9237, PDP 10563. Registered voters 73907, accredited 20274, total valid votes 19896, rejected 307, total votes cast 20203.

Ovia North East Local Government -APC 9907, PDP 16987. Registered voters 143009, accredited 28607, total valid votes 27437, rejected votes 934 and total votes cast 28371.

Etsako West Local Government -APC 26140, PDP 17959. Registered voters 158899, accredited 48846, total valid votes 44539, rejected 2828, total votes cast 47367.

Esan West Local Government- APC 7189, PDP 17434. Registered voters 99983, accredited 25530, total valid votes 24880, rejected 579 and total votes cast 25459.

Orhionmwon Local Government- APC 10458, PDP 13445. Registered voters 118671, accredited 24868, total valid votes 24880, rejected 614 and total votes cast 24820.

Ovia South West Local Government- APC 10636, PDP 12659.