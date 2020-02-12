Lagos speaker appoints ex-commissioner as special adviser on Islamic matters

By Olawale Abdul-Fatah

The Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has appointed Abdul-Hakeem Abdul-Lateef as Special Adviser on Islamic affairs.

Abdul-Lateef’s appointment came barely a year after leaving office as Commissioner for Home Affairs during the administration of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode.

The cleric broke the news on his official social media platform on Wednesday, thanking God for the opportunity to serve residents of Lagos State through the Speaker.

He assured that he world discharge his duties towards ensuring residents perform their religion without fear.