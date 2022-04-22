Breaking: NURTW sets up caretaker committee for Lagos office, releases members list

The National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) has set up a nine-man caretaker committee to oversee and coordinate operations of the union across Lagos, following dissolution of the State Administrative Council (SAC) in the state.

NURTW said that the decision to urgently constitute a caretaker committee was to prevent any vacuum in administration of the transport body activities and to ensure members continuously support the government’s master plan for transport development in Lagos.

According to the Union, the nine-man caretaker committee would be led by Fatai Adeshina, a stakeholder in the transportation sector, and the committee will operate for next three months as stipulated in the Union’s constitution.

Other members of the committee were Sunday Yusuf, Abraham Onifade, Jamiu Erinfolami, Ismaila Ojora, Lekan Ariyibi, Murtala Lawal, Taiwo Azeez while Kayode Agbeyangi would serve as the secretary.

The appointees’ names were contained in a letter written to the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and signed by the National President of NURTW, Tajudeen Baruwa, as well as the General secretary, Kabiru Ado-Yau, and leaked to The Guild on Tuesday.

In the letter dated April 14th, NURTW stated that the committee was carefully picked from members and that they were committed to the development of the transportation sector of Lagos.

The body noted that they would manage affairs of Lagos chapter after SAC dissolution which was done to bring sanity to the union’s operation across the metropolis.

According to the letter, in order not to allow the vacuum created to be affected by outside influences, the National Secretariat deemed it necessary to now set up a caretaker committee to replace the dissolved SAC, sequel to which a nine-member caretaker committee is hereby constituted to take charge of the affairs of the State Council for the next three months.

While thanking the governor for his support over the years, the body’s national leadership appealed to Sanwo-Olu, to allow the existing harmonious relationship between NURTW and Lagos State Government to continue and that it would be extended to the newly appointed officers.

The letter came barely two weeks after the transport union dissolved its Lagos chapter administrative council formerly led by Musiliu Akinsanya popularly called MC Oluomo, who was recently suspended over misconduct and insubordination.

Dissolution of the Lagos SAC brought an end to MC Oluomo’s administration before its council was allegedly hijacked by the former chairman for other activities that were not related to NURTW affairs.

