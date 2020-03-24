Breaking: Nigeria’s coronavirus cases jump, spreads to Bauchi

By NewsDesk
The Nigeria Center for Disease Control NCDC, has announced two new confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country, with Bauchi State recording its first index case, thus increasing the number of people that have contracted the virus in the country 44.
It explained that the new recorded cases were one patient in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja and one in Bauchi State, with the patient being the Governor of the State, Bala Mohammed.
The NCDC announced this in a tweet on its official Twitter handle on Tuesday evening, urging Nigerians adhere to preventive measures outlined by medical experts.
2 new cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed in Nigeria: 1 in FCT and 1 in Bauchi
The cases have travel history to Germany and the UK.
As at 06:25 pm on 24th March, there are 44 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria. 2 have been discharged with 1 death pic.twitter.com/JbCVwSrxFd
