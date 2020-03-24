Breaking: Nigeria’s coronavirus cases jump, spreads to Bauchi

By NewsDesk

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control NCDC, has announced two new confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country, with Bauchi State recording its first index case, thus increasing the number of people that have contracted the virus in the country 44.

It explained that the new recorded cases were one patient in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja and one in Bauchi State, with the patient being the Governor of the State, Bala Mohammed.

The NCDC announced this in a tweet on its official Twitter handle on Tuesday evening, urging Nigerians adhere to preventive measures outlined by medical experts.