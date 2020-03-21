Breaking: Nigeria records 10 new cases of coronavirus

By News Desk

The Federal Government has confirmed that no fewer than 10 fresh coronavirus cases have been discovered in Lagos State and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

According to the apex government, seven of the cases were in Lagos while Abuja had three, increasing number of confirmed cases to 22.

Confirming the new cases, Federal Ministry of Health and National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in a statement on Saturday, claimed that the patients have been quarantined to prevent spread of the disease.

The statement read in part: “The Federal Ministry of Health has confirmed 10 new cases of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria. Three new cases in the Federal Capital Territory and seven new cases in Lagos State.

“This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Nigeria to 22. All 10 new cases are Nigerian nationals. Nine of them have travel history to Canada, France, the Netherlands, Spain and the United Kingdom.

“They returned to the country in the last week. The 10th case is a close contact of a previously confirmed case. The three cases in the FCT are being treated at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada, while the seven new cases in Lagos are being treated at the Infectious Disease Hospital, Abuja.

“All 10 new cases have mild to moderate symptoms and are currently receiving treatment.”