Breaking: Nigeria coronavirus death toll hits four, confirmed cases at 210

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

Hours after four coronavirus cases were discharged in Lagos State, the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) has disclosed that no fewer than two cases have died in the state and Edo States.

NCDC also disclosed that 20 new cases were also recorded in Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, Lagos, Edo, and Osun states, increasing the number of confirmed cases in the country to 210 cases.

In a statement released on its website on Friday, NCDC said that the death recorded since coronavirus broke out in the country has jumped to four.

While explaining details of the 20 new cases, the disease control agency said: “20 new cases of COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 11 in Lagos, three in the FCT, three in Edo, two in Osun and one in Ondo State. At this time, the country now has 210 confirmed cases.

A breakdown of cases recorded by each state were: Lagos- 109, FCT- 41, Osun- 22, Oyo- 8, Akwa Ibom- 5, Ogun- 4, Edo- 7, Kaduna- 4, Bauchi- 3, Enugu- 2, Ekiti- 2, Rivers-1, Benue- 1 and Ondo-1.