By Monsuru Olowoopejo

Hours after four coronavirus cases were discharged in Lagos, the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) has disclosed that no fewer than two coronavirus cases have dead in Lagos and Edo States.

NCDC also disclosed that 20 new cases were also recorded in Lagos, Edo and Osun states and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, increasing the number of confirmed cases in the country to 210

details later