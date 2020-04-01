Breaking: Nigeria coronavirus cases multiply, Osun records nine

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

The National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) has disclosed that no fewer than 12 new cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Osun, Edo and Ekiti States.

Of the 12 cases, NCDC said, nine were recorded in Osun state, increasing the total number of confirmed cases to 14.

Also, the three other cases, Edo state had two cases while Ekiti states had one. With the new cases, the number of cases in Edo state increased to four while Ekiti that discharged a case yesterday, has increased to two.

The agency, in a statement on its official social media handle on Wednesday, stated that Nigeria currently has 151 confirmed cases, nine discharged and two deaths recorded since the virus was discovered in the country

A breakdown of the cases showed that Lagos had 82 cases, FCT- 28, Ogun- four, Enugu- two, Ekiti- two, Oyo- eight, Edo- four and Bauchi states had two cases.

Others were Osun state where 14 cases were recorded, Rivers-one, Benue- one and Kaduna- three.