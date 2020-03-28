Breaking: Nigeria coronavirus cases hit 89, spreads to Benue

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

The number of coronavirus cases in Nigeria has increased on Saturday to 89 cases with the country recording another eight cases and it spread to Benue state.

Of the eight cases, Lagos State recorded seven, increasing the number of confirmed cases in the state to 59 while Benue state recorded its first confirmed case.

National Center for Disease Control (NCDC), in a statement on Saturday, explained that the cases were recorded at about 4pm in the affected states.

“As at 04:00 pm 28th March there are 89 confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in Nigeria with one death recorded since its outbreak in the country.

“For a breakdown of cases by states in real-time, Lagos has 59 cases, FCT Abuja with 14 cases; Ogun state battling with three cases,

Enugu- 2, Ekiti- 1, Oyo- 3, Edo- 2, Bauchi- 2, Osun-1, Rivers-1 and Benue- 1