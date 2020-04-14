BREAKING: Nigeria coronavirus cases hit 362

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has disclosed that coronavirus cases recorded in Nigeria has risen to 362, urging citizens to adhere strictly to the preventive measures announced by health experts.

NCDC added that 19 cases were recorded on Tuesday in Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, Lagos, Kano, Akwa Ibom and Edo States.

The agency explained that of the 19 cases, Lagos State recorded 14 cases as against two cases recorded in Abuja, one each in Kano, Akwa Ibom and Edo states.

According to NCDC, atleast 99 patients have been discharged since the virus broke out in the country with 11 deaths recorded.

With the new cases, NCDC stressed that Lagos still leads the pack with 203 cases, FCT- 58, Osun- 20, Edo- 16, Oyo- 11, Ogun- 9, Bauchi- 6, Kaduna- 6, Akwa Ibom- 5, Katsina-5 and Kwara- 4.

Others were: Kano- 4, Ondo- 3, Delta- 3, Enugu- 2, Ekiti- 2, Rivers-2, Benue- 1, Niger- 1 and Anambra- 1