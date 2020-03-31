BREAKING: Nigeria coronavirus cases hit 135

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

The National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) has disclosed that no fewer than four new cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Osun and Ogun States.

Of the four cases, NCDC said, three were recorded in Osun state while Ogun state had a new case after the government postpone its lockdown to Friday.

With the new cases, the number of confirmed cases in Osun state has increased to five while Ogun state now has four.

The agency, in a statement on its official social media handle on Tuesday, stated that Nigeria currently has 135 confirmed cases and two deaths recorded since the virus was discovered in the country.

A breakdown of the cases showed that Lagos had 81 cases, FCT- 25, Ogun- four, Enugu- two, Ekiti- one, Oyo- eight, Edo- two and Bauchi states had two cases.

Others were Osun state where five cases were recorded, Rivers-one, Benue- one and Kaduna- three.