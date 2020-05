By Monsuru Olowoopejo

In a bid to curtail further spread of coronavirus, the Niger State Government has banned private and commercial motorcycle operators popularly called Okada riders from operating in the state.

It added that the aim was to strengthen the lockdown imposed on Niger to flatten the coronavirus curve within the state.

The State Governor, Sani Bello, announced the ban on Tuesday after a meeting with the State’s Taskforce on coronavirus held at the Government House in Minna.

At the meeting which afforded the government opportunity to review the lockdown imposed on the state, results of two new covid-19 cases were also returned positive.

Worried by the new development, Bello ordered that none of the Okada riders should be seen plying any of the routes in the state.

More details soon