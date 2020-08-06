BREAKING: Naira Marley in Police custody, to face court action over Abuja concert

Popular Nigerian hip-hop star, Azeez Fashola, professional known as Naira Marley, has been detained by the Nigeria Police for contravening guidelines set by Federal Government to flatten coronavirus curve in the country.

Naira Marley offense, according to a police source, was that he left Lagos State for Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja where he held a concert during lockdown imposed by the President Muhammadu Buhari to curb COVID-19 spread in Nigeria

The musician was airlifted to Abuja by a charter and aircraft maintenance firm, Executive Jet Services, for the concert amid ban emplaced on flight operation in the country, a development which contravenes the government directives and measures put in place to mitigate the spread of the deadly virus in the country.

The concert was held at the Jabi Lake Mall on Saturday, June 13th, in contravention of the Presidential Task Force directive on social gatherings.

The concert was put together by Play Network Africa, Traffic Bar, El’Carnival, sponsored by Glenfiddich, and was anchored by a former Big Brother Naija housemate, Kim Oprah.

It was learnt that the Inspector General of Police, IGP Muhammad Adamu, ordered arrest of the musician barely a month after the concert held at Jabi Lake Mall, Abuja, and that he had went into hiding until he presented himself to Lagos State Police Command’s Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Panti, Yaba, on Thursday.

However, Naira Marley was detained for questioning over his action after presenting himself at the station.