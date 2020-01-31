Breaking: Manchester United signs Nigerian striker, Ighalo, to boost EPL trophy hopes

By News Desk

In a bid to boost Manchester United Football Club chances of playing continental football next season, the club has signed Nigerian Striker, Odion Ighalo from Shanghai Shenhua on loan until the end of the season.

Ighalo, who played for English Premier League Watford before leaving for Chinese league, is expected to fly into United Kingdom (UK) in the next few days, to join other members of the Old Trafford club after his deal was sealed on Friday.

While playing for Watford, the 30-year-old Nigeria international, who scored 39 goals in 99 matches for Watford between 2014 and 2017, had no option of buyback in the deal signed with Manchester United.

After three years, the Nigerian born striker first moved to the Chinese Super League with Changchun Yatai before leaving the club two seasons after to join Shanghai Shenhua and has scored 10 times in 19 games.

His form for his country has been eye-catching, finishing as top scorer in African Cup of Nations qualifying with seven goals, before scoring five at the tournament during the summer.

It is understood there was interest from other Premier League clubs but Ighalo wanted to play for United.