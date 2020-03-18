BREAKING: LASG shutdown schools over Coronavirus

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

Following increase in number of confirmed in Nigeria, Lagos State Government has ordered that all public and private schools from Monday, 23rd March 2020.

According to the Government, the decision to close schools was basically a preventive measures against the spread of Coronavirus pandemic in the state.

Commissioner for Education, Folashade Adefisayo, announced the plan on Wednesday night in a statement made available to newsmen in Lagos.

She said: “The move becomes necessary to prevent our children and their teachers from getting more vulnerable to the pandemic”.

“It is important for parents to ensure that their children practise ‘social distancing’ while at home, wash their hands regularly or use hand sanitizers and observe high standards of personal hygiene.

“Children should be encouraged to remain at home because the school closure is not intended to create panic but to arrest the spread of the disease, which has become a global threat.

“The Incident Command Centre, headed by the Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who is the Incident Commander, will continue to trace all contacts of the identified cases and encourage anyone who has information about suspected cases to report to the nearest hospital or call the emergency telephone numbers 08023169485, 08033565529, 08052817243 and 08023401214”.

