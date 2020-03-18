BREAKING: LASG shutdown schools over Coronavirus

By Monsuru Olowoopejo
Following increase in number of confirmed in Nigeria, Lagos State Government has ordered that all public and private schools from Monday, 23rd March 2020.
According to the Government, the decision to close schools was basically a preventive measures against the spread of Coronavirus pandemic in the state.
Commissioner for Education, Folashade Adefisayo, announced the plan on Wednesday night in a statement made available to newsmen in Lagos.
She said: “The move becomes necessary to prevent our children and their teachers from getting more vulnerable to the pandemic”.
“It is important for parents to ensure that their children practise ‘social distancing’ while at home, wash their hands regularly or use hand sanitizers and observe high standards of personal hygiene.