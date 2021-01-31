Breaking: LASG reopens 3rd Mainland Bridge for motorists, other road users

The Federal Government has disclosed the Third Mainland Bridge would be reopened on Sunday midnight for motorists and other road users across Lagos State for usgae as against the February 2 earlier scheduled for its reopening.

It explained that the move became imperative after the completion of casting of the expansion joints which necessitated the 72 hours closure.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, said that though the facility had been open for users, earlier movement arrangements of 12.00a.m for Lagos Island-bound motorists and 12.00p.m for Mainland bound motorists subsist.

Through a statement released to newsmen on Sunday night, the commissioner said that all the rehabilitation that had been done was in line with the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led administration’s commitment to ensure the protection of road users across the state.

“Lagos State Government expresses gratitude to Lagosians, especially those affected by the closure for their understanding, assuring that the Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led administration will continue to drive infrastructural growth in the State.

“The government hereby appeals to residents for cooperation as all other ongoing rehabilitation projects will be completed in a very short while. The benefits, including safety, are for all and sundry,” the statement said.