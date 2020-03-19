Breaking: LASG confirms increase in Nigeria’s coronavirus cases

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

Inspite of measure introduced by Federal and State Governments to curtail the spread of coronavirus in Nigeria, the Lagos State Government has disclosed that four new persons have tested positive to the deadly virus, increasing numbers of confirmed cases in the state to 11.

The new cases came hours after the state government announced decision to shut down schools and barred religious centres from engaging in congregational activities, to curtail spread of coronavirus in the state.

Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, who disclosed the four new cases during a press briefing in Ikeja, said that over 1,300 contact cases were currently been traced by National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Abayomi disclosed that 19 people were tested for Coronavirus yesterday and that results of four cases, who have been quarantined at the Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba area immediately, proved positive to the virus.

The commissioner said the first of the four new cases who tested positive to the disease was a woman who had contact with the woman who came from United Kingdom (UK) some days ago who was tested positive.

According to him, the second new case was a female who arrived in the country from France on 14th of March through Turkish airline TK 1830. And the third case, he said, was a Nigerian male in his 50s who had not travelled anywhere, but was tested positive to the disease.

Abayomi stated that the fourth new case was a Nigerian male who arrived in the country on 13th of March from Frankfurt to Lagos via a Lufthansa airline, flight number LH568.

The commissioner, however, said more tests were still being carried out, saying that it was clear that “we have combination of imported cases and local transmission. The Executive of Lagos State is meeting on the next stage on social distancing because the best way to slow the rate is to halt movement of the virus from person to person”.

He appealed to people on the two flights to self-isolate themselves and to reach the government.

“Currently, we are following over 1,300 people right now to find information about the state of their health and the number is increasing,” he said.