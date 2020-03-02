Breaking: LASG begins removal of bus garages, structures in Mile 2

By News Desk

Officials of the Lagos State Government Taskforce on Environmental and Special Offences Unit, on Monday, commenced demolition of shanties, kiosks and removal of bus garages, as well as other illegal market structures erected beside public schools in Mile 2 and others along Badagry Expressway and environs.

This came after a seven-day ‘Removal Notice’ was issued to owners of illegal structures and workshops located around public schools within the axis expired.

The demolition exercise, Theguild learned, which began at about 5am did not spare Containerised kiosk and shanties put up by petty traders, mechanic workshops, petty traders and commercial bus garages within the axis.

Confirming the ongoing demolition, Head, Taskforce Public Affairs Unit, Adebayo Taofiq, told our correspondent that owners of the structures and traders were aware of the government actions.

Earlier in a statement, he stated that the decision to pull down structures and dislodge artisans whose workshops were l located around public schools was made by the state government to ensure safety of students.