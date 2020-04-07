Breaking: Lagos to arraign Naira Marley, ex-guber candidate, Gbadamosi, after violating lockdown order

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

The Lagos State Government has concluded plans to arraign Nigerian Hip-hop artiste, Abdulazeez Fashola, a.k.a Naira Marley and ex-gubernatorial candidate, Babatunde Gbadamosi, on Wednesday over alleged violation of the state Infectious Disease Regulation law of 2020.

Naira Marley and Gbadamosi, who both pass the night at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Panti, Yaba after been quizzed for allegedly attending a birthday party organised by Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele-Bello, popularly called Jenifa, for her husband, Abdul-Rasheed Bello professionally known as JJC, an act declared by the government as contravention of social distancing order.

When both men appear before the court tomorrow, the magistrate could award the same penalties Akindele-Bello and her husband received if Naira Marley and Gbadamosi plead guilty to the charges that would be presented before them. But if not, more troubles could await them.

The planned arraignment came hours after Attorney-General and Commissioner for justice, Moyo Onigbanjo, assured Lagosians that everyone that attended the birthday party irrespective of their status in the society would be prosecuted.

Naira Marley and Gbadamosi’s attendance at the party held in Amen Estate, Lekki was confirmed in a viral video posted by the actress’s husband urging fans to celebrate with them, an act which drew the attention of Nigerians and law enforcement agencies at a time when President Muhammadu Buhari had placed lockdown on Lagos to curtail coronavirus spread.

On Sunday, when the police stormed the home of Bello, Naira Marley had left the premises after backlash trailed the party, which many claimed, was in sharp variance with the social distancing pronouncement by the government and Funke Akindele’s campaign.

details later